Milkmen Power Through Extra Innings in Win over Apollos

Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Houston Apollos 5-4 in 12 innings, thanks to the walk-off king himself, Adam Brett Walker II. After a back and forth battle in extra innings, Walker hit his second walk-off of the year after the first two batters reached in the 12th.

The Milkmen wasted no time striking on offense, Brett Vertigan hit a single off of Apollos pitcher Tucker Smith, and Logan Trowbridge knocked him in on a single to center, followed by a stolen base. Adam Brett Walker II walked. Trowbridge would then score from second on a passed ball. Walker II scored next after a sac fly from Christian Correa, the inning ended 3-0 Milkmen.

Houston struck in the top of the third inning after Alex Niesen led off with a double, two Matt Solter strikeouts later Jordan Pontious knocked in his team with a single, shrinking the Milkmen's lead to two runs.

The game was quiet offensively on both sides, until Daniel Aldrich of Houston hit a lead off double in the top of the 7th inning. Aldrich advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then to home on another wild pitch. Correa threw the ball high on the play at home causing starter Matt Solter to leap and then dive in the pick off attempt. Aldrich's run pushed the score to 3-2 Milkmen.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Milkmen acquired some security runs, beginning with a walk from Christ Conley, Vertigan moved Conley to third with a base hit. Bringing in Conley was Trowbridge with a sac fly, making the 4-2 Milkmen.

After seven strong innings Solter returned to the bullpen, and Zach Hartman assumed his place on the mound. The Apollos found their opportunity to score after Pontious reached first, and Berry hit a single moving runners to first and third, bringing in Pontious was Aaron Takacs who hit a single just out of Anibal Sierra's reach. Tying the game was Aldrich who hit an RBI single.

Taking over for Hartman in the top of the ninth was Nate Hadley, who kept the Apollos from scoring and giving Milwaukee another chance at the win.

Both teams would miss their chance to take the lead in the ninth inning, forcing the game to go into extra innings. Reappearing on the mound for the Milkmen in extras was Hadley, who again kept the Apollos from reaching home.

"Having trust in my teammates, they have my back in the dugout between innings and while I'm on the field pitching, just getting locked in with the catcher. Correa did a great job back there," said Hadley about staying calm while on the mound.

The top of the order came back up for the Milkmen in the bottom of the 12th, Vertigan started off with a walk, and Trowbridge followed with a single. Sending in, Vertigan was none other than Walker II for his 22nd RBI of the season.

"It feels awesome, I'm just happy to get the win and just happier that I got the hit," said a laughing Walker.

More Milkmen action will take place Saturday at 6 pm in Franklin against the Houston Apollos.

