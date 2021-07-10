Goldeyes Sign Major League Arm

July 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed former Major League pitcher Bud Norris on Saturday.

Norris has 10 years of Major League experience, having pitched for the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels. The Greenbrae, California native compiled 67 wins, 47 saves, and 1,153 strikeouts in 1,221.1 Major League innings from 2009-18. Norris saw time both as a starting pitcher and a reliever, making 188 trips through the rotation out of 355 total Major League appearances.

Norris twice won 10-plus games in the Majors, including a 15-8 mark with a 3.65 ERA in 2014 that helped the Orioles win the American League East. Norris then pitched to a 3.38 ERA in two playoff starts for Baltimore. Later in his career, the 36-year-old right-hander transitioned into a late-inning relief role, finishing 10th in the American League with 19 saves for the Angels in 2017 and sixth in the National League with 28 saves for the Cardinals in 2018.

Norris was drafted by the Astros in the sixth round in 2006 out of California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, California), and most recently pitched in the pop-up Constellation Energy League last summer where he made two scoreless relief appearances for the host Sugar Land Skeeters.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Norris is in his 15th season of professional baseball, and is 82-118 lifetime with 49 saves and a 4.30 ERA in 443 appearances, 262 of them as a starting pitcher. Norris' fastball averaged 94.4 mph with a spin rate of more than 2,400 rpms as recently as 2018.

Additionally, the Goldeyes placed infielder Wes Darvill on the Injured List, retroactive to July 5th.

The Goldeyes play game two of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats tonight. First pitch from The Ballpark at Jackson is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.