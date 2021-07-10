Railroaders and Cougars Rained Out

GENEVA, Ill. - Due to rain in the forecast, game two of the series between the Cleburne Railroaders and Kane County Cougars was postponed on Saturday night. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00 PM.

This is Cleburne's first rainout of the 2021 season.

The Railroaders will go with right-hander Garrett Alexander (5-4, 6.51) and lefty Stephen Greenlees (1-0, 4.84), while the Cougars counter with lefty Josh Tols (2-3, 4.60) and fellow southpaw Koby Bishop (0-2, 5.02) in game two.

