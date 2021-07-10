Ulrich Runs Hit Streak to 29 Straight vs. Dogs

SIOUX FALLS - Despite racking up 16 hits, the Sioux Falls Canaries (19-28) dropped their second straight to the Chicago Dogs (30-18) by a final of 13-10 Saturday night. The Birds and Dogs will finish the series Sunday afternoon at 2:05.

Wyatt Ulrich recorded two hits in the loss. Ulrich extended his hit streak to 29 straight games and his on-base streak to 33 straight games. Ulrich's 29 games broke a modern Canaries record previously set by Mike Hart (28) in 2018. The all-time hit streak record in the American Association is 34 straight games, a mark set by Stephen Douglas of El Paso and Grand Prairie in 2011.

John Straka (0-1) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Straka, in his first professional appearance since 2018, pitched for five innings and allowed 13 hits and 12 runs (12 earned).

Jake Dahlberg (5-2) was credited with the win for the Dogs. Dahlberg pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and five runs (five earned). Dahlberg struck out eight Canaries. Cam Booser recorded his first save of the season after coming into the ninth inning and stranding two Birds to end the game.

The Birds recorded 16 hits in the loss. The offense was powered by Nick Gotta, who piled up three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Angelo Altavilla recorded three hits and scored once. Cade Gotta finished withÂ two hits and three runs. Troy Alexander recorded two hits and an RBI. Jabari Henry, Trey Michalczewski and Zane Gurwitz each recorded a hit, an RBI and scored.

Shamoy Christopher sent a three-run homer into right field in the seventh inning to cut what was once a seven-run Dogs advantage to 12-10. The Canaries would get no closer though as the flamethrowing Booser closed the door.

The series finale will feature LHP Ty Culbreth (6-2, 4.59 ERA) on the mound for the Canaries. The Chicago starter is TBA.

