Goldeyes Stage Clutch Comeback to Even Series

July 31, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (39-28) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-2 at US Steel Yard on Wednesday afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the eight, the Goldeyes scored five two-out runs to take the lead. Kevin Garcia drew a pinch-hit, one-out walk and advanced to second when Tyler Hill singled to left. After Carlos Garcia's groundout to second moved the tying runs into scoring position with two outs, Felix Carvallo relieved Andrew Cartier. With James Harris at the plate, Carvallo threw a wild pitch that scored Garcia. Harris then lined a single through the left side that scored Hill with the tying run. Kyle Martin extended the inning with a walk, and the Goldeyes took their first lead of the afternoon when Dominic Ficociello sliced a double to right-centre that scored Harris. Reggie Abercrombie capped the frame with a two-run double down the right field line.

Cameron McVey pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth, while Victor Capellan closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Capellan earned his 22nd save of the year, which ties the Goldeyes' single-season record shared by Capellan (2018) and Oscar Montero (2004).

The RailCats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Wilfredo Gimenez. Will Savage scored the RailCats' second when John Price Jr. reached on an error in the bottom of the fifth.

Mitchell Aker (2-2) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes. Aker and Christian Torres combined on a perfect bottom of the seventh.

Carvallo (2-3) took the loss for the RailCats (28-41).

Joel Seddon started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two unearned runs on five hits in six innings. Seddon walked four and struck out three.

Justin Sinibaldi started for the RailCats and also took a no-decision, pitching six shutout innings on two hits. Sinibaldi walked two and struck out four.

Rookie catcher Rey Pastrana started behind the plate for the Goldeyes in what was his professional debut. Hill and Harris have each hit in seven straight games.

