Pike Dominant as RedHawks Clinch Series Win over Dogs

FARGO, ND - RedHawks' starting pitcher Tyler Pike shined in his return to Newman Outdoor Field Wednesday against the Chicago Dogs, striking out eight and giving up only two runs over six innings of work to earn his fifth win of the year. The RedHawks offense came up with eight runs on eleven hits to power its way to an 8-3 victory in front of 3,435 fans on beautiful evening for baseball.

After Pike sat the Dogs down in order in the top of the first inning, Chris Jacobs gave the RedHawks an early lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Brennan Metzger extended Fargo-Moorhead's lead to two later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Chicago responded in the third inning with a solo blast over the left field wall off the bat of Rey Gonzalez to get on the board for the first time. The RedHawks came back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead and force Chicago starter Luke Westphal out of the game. Westphal finished with 5 runs against in four innings pitched as the RedHawks became the first North Division team to beat him this season.

Chicago cut the deficit to three with a run in the top of the sixth, but Fargo-Moorhead had another three-run inning in the seventh to push their lead to 8-2. After Chicago managed to score a run in the eighth, F-M reliever J.R. Bunda held the Dogs' offense in check to pick up a three-inning save -- his first in a RedHawks uniform.

The RedHawks (43-25) and Dogs (39-29) will wrap up their series tomorrow at Newman Outdoor Field at 12:30 p.m. for the final business day game of the year. LHP Sebastian Kessay (7-0) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Chicago's RHP Wes Torrez (1-3).

