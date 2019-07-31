Saints Own House with 8-1 Win over Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WI - A couple of All-Stars faced off on the mound, but it wasn't much of a contest as Eddie Medina hurled 7.0 shutout innings and the St. Paul Saints chased T.J. House getting six runs off of him. The Saints won for the third straight time with an 8-1 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Routine Field on Wednesday night. The win improved the Saints to 43-26.

The Saints came out swinging in the first and it started at the top of the order with Dan Motl who led off the game with a single to left. Michael Lang sacrificed him over and Brady Shoemaker walked. Josh Allen gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with an RBI double to left. Chensy Young walked and Blake Schmit gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a sacrifice fly.

In the third, Brady Shoemaker gave the Saints a 3-0 lead with a solo blast to left, his 14th of the season. Shoemaker finished the night 2-3 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored.

In the fourth the Saints added another run when Chris Baker doubled with one out. Motl drew a walk and, with two outs, Shoemaker singled up the middle scoring Baker upping the Saints lead to 4-0.

The Saints put the game away in the sixth scoring four runs and chasing House. Jhonatan Solano led off with a double to right-center. He moved to third on a groundout. Motl followed with an RBI single to right giving the Saints a 5-0 lead. Motl finished the night 4-4 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. House departed for reliever Steve Hagen. Motl swiped second and went to third on the throwing error by the catcher Christ Conley. Hagen then walked Lang and Shoemaker to load the bases. Allen was hit by a pitch forcing in a run making it 6-0. Young finished the scoring with a two-run double down the left field line making it 8-0 Saints.

That was more than enough for Medina who was superb. He retired the first seven men he faced before giving up a bunt single with one out in the third to Conley. Sam Dexter followed with a single to center, but Medina got a foul out and strikeout to end the inning.

Medina used double plays in the fourth and fifth to thwart any momentum. In the fourth he walked the leadoff man Manuel Boscan, but got Adam Brett Walker to ground into a double play. In the fifth the first two men reached on an infield single by Jose Rosario and a walk to Nolan Earley, but Conley grounded into a double play and Medina struck out Dexter. Medina went 7.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking three and striking out eight.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three game series on Thursday night at Routine Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Jordan Jess (4-0, 2.43) against Milkmen RHP Jordan Kraus (4-2, 3.02). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

