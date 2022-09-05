Goldeyes Shine in Regular Season Finale

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (53-47) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-1 at Shaw Park in their regular season finale on Monday afternoon.

Raul Navarro tripled into the right field corner leading off the bottom of the first, and scored the game's first run on a double to left from Ian Sagdal.

Sioux Falls (33-67) tied the game in the top of the second. Trey Michalczewski doubled to left leading off, took third on a single to right from Aaron Takacs, and scored on Angelo Altavilla's RBI groundout to second base.

The Goldeyes took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third. Navarro walked leading off and took third when Sagdal reached on a two-base throwing error by second baseman Nick Gotta. Two batters later, David Washington ripped a two-run single down the right field line.

In the bottom of the fourth, Reggie Pruitt Jr. walked with one out and stole second base. After Deon Stafford Jr. walked, Navarro grounded into a force play at shortstop. Pruitt scored when Gotta's attempt for a double play went into foul territory. Sagdal made it 5-1 with an RBI single down the left field line that scored Navarro. Max Murphy singled to left-centre, and the Goldeyes plated a sixth run on a Washington RBI single to centre. Murphy closed the regular season on an eight-game hitting streak, while Washington reached 80 RBI.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Jhon Vargas (5-3) picked up the win, pitching a career-high five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. Vargas walked one and struck out two.

Navarro doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth and scored Winnipeg's seventh run on a single down the left field line from Murphy.

After there were two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, the Goldeyes tacked on three more runs on a Stafford RBI single, a Murphy bases loaded walk, and a wild pitch.

RJ Martinez, Travis Seabrooke, Zac Ryan, and Alex Hart each worked a scoreless inning in relief of Vargas.

Seabrooke made his 60th appearance of the season, which ties the American Association single-season record set by former Goldeye Jack Charleston in 2018. Navarro finished the game with five runs scored, which ties a Goldeyes' single-game record last accomplished by Adam Heisler on June 26th, 2015 at Sioux Falls.

Stafford and Hidekel Gonzalez combined to catch every inning of the regular season, and set an American Association record by not allowing a passed ball. The previous record was two passed balls set by the 2014 Wichita Wingnuts and the 2015 Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes open the American Association playoffs on Wednesday, September 7th at Shaw Park against an opponent yet to be determined. Game one of the best-of-three Division Series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

