Fox, Bats Lead Cougars over Dogs in Regular Season Finale

September 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Starting pitcher Jack Fox earned his league-leading 11th win and the Cougars piled up 10 runs on their way to a 10-5 victory over the Chicago Dogs to conclude the 2022 regular season.

Fox (11-3) worked through five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts against four walks. The Cougars (54-46) right-hander finished the regular season leading Kane County in both wins and ERA (3.14).

The Cougars jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the second against Chicago (54-46) starter AJ Kullman (6-10). Nick Franklin and Josh Rolette hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning and make it 1-0. Kane County added another run on an Alexis Pantoja single and error by Chicago center fielder Anfernee Grier to make it 2-0.

After the Dogs scored a run in the top of the third, the Cougars responded with an RBI double by Franklin to make it 3-1. The Dogs would respond on a bases loaded walk by Cody Bohanek to make it 3-2.

With a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cougars offense erupted. Kane County sent 10 men to the plate and scored seven runs in the inning to break the game open. Ernie De La Trinidad, Galli Cribbs, Jimmy Kerrigan, and Josh Rolette (2) all knocked in at least one run with singles. Following Rolette's single, Mitch Nay blasted a two-run homer over the left field fence that made it 10-2.

Chicago chipped away with three runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Connor Kopach and a two-run double by Trent Bauer. The Dogs also loaded the bases in the top of the eighth. However, Ryan Richardson held Chicago scoreless over the final 1.1 innings to preserve a 10-5 win.

The Cougars begin the American Association playoffs on Wednesday night against the Cleburne Railroaders. Kane County will return for Game 2 at Northwestern Medicine Field on Friday, September 9th and Game 3 on Saturday, September 10th (if necessary). For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

