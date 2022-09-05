Milkmen Catch RailCats Late in Season Finale

Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats could not close out a surging Milwaukee Milkmen lineup in the closing stages as they took a 6-4 defeat in the final game of the 2022 season.

In the early goings, the matchup had all the makings of a pitcher's duel. While Ryan Zimmerman for the Milkmen shut the RailCats out in his two-inning start, Chris Erwin matched him, striking out three and stranding two runners on base to keep Milwaukee scoreless.

However, the Milkmen broke through in the top of the third. Three straight hits led to two runs, giving Milwaukee an early edge.

The very next inning, though, Tom Walraven stepped up to even the score. His 16th home run of the season, a towering two-run blast to left field, drew the RailCats level at 2-2.

Gary SouthShore capitalized on that momentum boost to grab their first lead in the fifth. Michael Woodworth led off the inning with a single, and on an LG Castillo base hit to center field, a misplay allowed Woodworth to race home and put the RailCats ahead 3-2.

In search of a quick answer, the Milkmen used two one-out walks to place both the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out, but a move to the bullpen immediately bailed the RailCats out of trouble. Aaron Phillips took over on the mound and coaxed two flyouts on just two pitches, keeping the 'Cats in front.

He proceeded to throw a three-up, three-down seventh inning, and the RailCats responded by adding onto their advantage. Daniel Lingua cashed in Woodworth's leadoff triple by lifting a sacrifice fly to right field, and Gary SouthShore found themselves on top by two.

Down to their final six outs, Milwaukee chipped away at their deficit, pulling within one in the top of the eighth. A sacrifice fly brought home their third run and moved the game-tying run to third base, but Julio Vivas induced a weak groundout to second base to preserve Gary SouthShore's one-run margin heading into the final inning.

At that point, the Milkmen lineup caught fire as they struck for three runs. Five consecutive hits, including two doubles, turning around a 4-3 deficit to take control 6-4 just three outs from victory.

Unfortunately, the RailCats bats could not match Milwaukee's efforts, and their ninth-inning comeback bid fell short.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard in 2023 for their 12th season in the American Association and their 22nd year/21st season of play.

