Henry Ties Franchise Hits Record as Birds Wrap up 2022 Season

September 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Winnipeg, MV - Jabari Henry tied the Sioux Falls Canaries career hits record on Monday as the Birds' 2022 season came to an end with a 10-1 loss at Winnipeg.

Henry's third inning single was his 416th hit in a Canaries uniform, tying Felix Pagan for the franchise record.

The Goldeyes struck first, scoring in the opening inning on back-to-back extra base hits. Trey Michalczewski led off the top of the second with a double and scored on an Angelo Altavilla sacrifice groundout to tie the game.

A costly Sioux Falls error in the third inning led to a pair of Winnipeg runs and a second error in the bottom of the fourth brought in three more.

The Goldeyes added an insurance run in the sixth inning before scoring three times in the seventh.

Aaron Takacs finished 4-4 to lead the Birds offensively as Sioux Falls closes with a 33-67 record.

