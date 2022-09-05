Ledesma Earns Pitcher of the Week Honors

September 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Moorhead, MN - Sioux Falls Canaries right-hander Stevie Ledesma has been named the American Association's PointStreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending September 4th. He is the second Canaries pitcher to earn the honor this season after Ty Culbreth did so in June.

Ledesma tossed a complete game shutout Saturday night in Winnipeg, yielding only five hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters. The 137-pitch outing marked the Ventura, California, native's first complete game performance at the professional level and his first overall since playing with the summer collegiate Anchorage Glacier Pilots during the 2017 season.

Ledesma is 6-4 with a 4.64 ERA in his first season with the Canaries. The UC Santa Barbara alum was selected by the Tigers in the 27th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft, making twelve appearances across two seasons in affiliated baseball. Ledesma pitched with the Southern Illinois Miners in 2021, where he went 5-1 with four saves and a 2.83 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.