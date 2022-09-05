Goldeyes Draw RedHawks in First Round of Playoffs

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes will face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the American Association Division Series beginning Wednesday, September 7th at Shaw Park.

Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Game Two and the "if necessary" Game Three are both scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Goldeyes finished the regular season 53-47, and in third place in the American Association West Division. By virtue of clinching the West Division on Monday, the Kansas City Monarchs selected the fourth-place Lincoln Saltdogs as their first round opponent, setting up the series between the Goldeyes and the RedHawks.

This marks the 11th postseason meeting all-time between Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead, and the first since the 2012 American Association Division Series.

The winners of the Winnipeg/Fargo-Moorhead series and the Kansas City/Lincoln series meet in the best-of-three West Division Championship Series beginning Monday, September 12th.

The Chicago Dogs clinched the East Division on Sunday, and selected the Milwaukee Milkmen as their Division Series opponent. The Kane County Cougars and Cleburne Railroaders square off in the remaining series in the East.

The winners of the two Division Championship Series meet in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Finals, beginning Saturday, September 17th.

2022 American Association Division Series vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

Game 1 - Wednesday, September 7th - Shaw Park, 6:35 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, September 9th - Newman Outdoor Field, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, September 10th - Newman Outdoor Field, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Playoff History

1996 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 2-1)

1997 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-2)

1998 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-1)

1999 - Northern League Central Conference Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-0)

2000 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-0)

2001 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-2)

2003 - Northern League Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-1)

2006 - Northern League North Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-2)

2009 - Northern League Division Series (RedHawks won 3-2)

2012 - American Association Division Series (Goldeyes won 3-1)

2022 - American Association Division Series

