Goldeyes Pull Away Late to Defeat RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by topping the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) 11-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. A seven-run ninth inning was the telling tale. The 11 runs and 12 hits were the most in a game this year for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg jumped out with a three-run first inning. Five pitches in, it was Goldeyes third baseman Dayson Croes (1) who homered to right field, it was his first professional round tripper. He'd finish the day with two hits and three RBI's. The Goldeyes also had first inning contributions from shortstop Andy Armstrong who singled, designated hitter Max Murphy walked, and first baseman Jacob Bockelie was hit with a pitch. That set up a run-producing plate appearance for left fielder Andrew Shaps who ripped a two-run double to right-center which made it 3-0 Goldeyes.

All the damage was against Fargo-Moorhead starter Jack Dykhoff (0-1) who was making his professional debut. Dykhoff allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He issued four runs (all earned), he walked two and fanned nine.

The Goldeyes were up 3-0 going to the bottom of the third inning, but the RedHakws took advantage of a fielding error by Winnipeg second baseman Brynn Martinez and turned that into a three-run game tying homer to center by Fargo left fielder Alec Olund (1).

Winnipeg would retake the lead in the fourth on a single by Croes.

It stayed 4-3 visitors going to the top of the ninth. Then the Goldeyes broke the game open. The Goldeyes took advantage of seven walks and a throwing error by RedHawks pitcher Eric Ezersky. He came on with one out and couldn't retire anyone. One of the big plays was with one out, Murphy hit a comebacker and Ezersky trying to start what likely would have been an inning ending double play, threw the ball into center field. That placed runners at the corners and Winnipeg took advantage as first baseman Jacob Bockelie, a former RedHawk belted a three-run homer to right field. That made it 7-3. Ezersky then walked the next six Goldeyes--part of that were three bases loaded passes. Armstrong also added with an RBI single. Last night's Fargo catcher BJ Lopez was summoned from the dugout and got the last two outs.

Winnipeg starter Tyler Jandron (1-0) won his Goldeyes debut. He retired his last 14 batters. He struck out six in six innings, allowed three runs (two earned) and issued two hits. The six strikeouts were the most by a Winnipeg pitcher this season. Samuel Adams (2) picked up his second save as he came on in the eighth inning and got the last out. He followed that with a scoreless ninth inning.

The teams finish their three-game series tomorrow night at 6:30. Winnipeg will start right-hander Luis Ramirez (1-0) and Fargo-Moorhead will send to the hill left-hander Tyler Grauer (0-0). It'll be the second start for the probables.

Winnipeg's 30th home opener is set for Friday, May 19 at Shaw Park against the Lake Country DockHounds featuring a magnet schedule giveaway and post-game fireworks.

GOLDEYES HOOKS

Catcher Chris Burgess streak of reaching base six straight times came to an end. He was 0-3

Center fielder Javeyan Williams double in the third inning snapped a season-starting 0-12 slump while right fielder Trae Holmes eighth inning double stopped his 0-11 start. Both Williams and Holmes had their first hits in a Winnipeg uniform

Armstrong reached base safely five times which matched what Burgess did last night

Adames' two saves have come with Winnipeg winning by a combined 13 runs.

