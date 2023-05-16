Alexander Surges RedHawks Past Goldeyes

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks sent off the hometown crowd happy as they defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field on a cool Monday evening by a score of 10-6.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the first with a base hit from Chris Burgess to make it a 1-0 game after the first inning.

The RedHawks responded in the bottom of the third as Evan Alexander crushed a ball beyond the right field wall to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-1 lead. The two teams would then trade blows with one another in the fourth inning as the Goldeyes put together a couple of base hits to score three runs in the top of the inning.

Fargo-Moorhead responded by doubling the runs scored with a six spot in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a couple of Winnipeg errors and a 2-RBI triple by Alexander to retake the lead 8-4.

Kevin McGovern was on the bump for the RedHawks and was awarded the win as he pitched five innings, giving up four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four.

Evan Alexander continued his monstrous game with another triple in the bottom of the fifth inning which scored B.J. Lopez from first base. Later, Alexander would tack on another extra-base hit to score Lopez from first in a déjà vu moment during the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the RedHawks lead to our final score of 10-4.

Alexander finished the night going four of five with a homerun, two triples and a double while knocking in six RBIs.

The action will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, as the Goldeyes and the RedHawks will square off in game two of the early week series. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

