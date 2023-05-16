Five-Run Seventh Leads Cougars Past Dogs

GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a five-run seventh inning, the Kane County Cougars came back to defeat the Chicago Dogs 10-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

After the Cougars (2-2) came back from an early 4-0 hole, the game was tied at five entering the bottom of the seventh. Facing Chicago (2-2) reliever James Reeves (0-1), Jimmy Kerrigan and TJ Bennett started the frame with back-to-back walks. Following a pair of outs, Daniel Wasinger drew a third walk to load the bases. Then, Pete Kozma poked a single through the left side to score Kerrigan and Bennett to give the Cougars a 7-5 lead.

Just after Kozma's single, Armond Upshaw lined a base hit to center field to score Wasinger, and Kozma came home on a throwing error to make it 9-5. Next up, Galli Cribbs Jr. continued the onslaught with a double to right field to score Upshaw and push the lead to 10-5. Cribbs finished the day 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Early in the game, the Dogs jumped out to a lead against Cougars starter Luke Westphal. After a pair of walks put runners at first and second, Josh Altmann singled to score Brennan Metzger and make it 1-0. Chicago added another run in the second on a solo home run to right field by Luke Mangieri to stretch the lead to two runs.

In the top of the third, the Dogs added two more on an RBI single by Braxton Davidson and a groundout by Mangieri to take a 4-0 lead. In the bottom half of the third, the Cougars began to come back. Upshaw and Cribbs led off the frame with consecutive singles. Then, Cornelius Randolph crushed a three-run homer over the right-center field fence to pull the Cougars within a run.

After the Dogs added a run in the top of the fourth to make it 5-3, the Cougars responded again in the bottom of the sixth. With two men aboard, Cribbs doubled into the left-center field gap to score Wasinger and Upshaw and tie the game at five. The double set the stage for the five-run seventh that followed.

While the Cougars bats piled up 10 runs, the bullpen also provided quality work. CJ Carter tossed two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth. After Carter departed, Spencer Van Scoyoc, Ryan Richardson, and Logan Nissen combined to hold the Dogs without a hit over the final three innings. Van Scoyoc earned the win for Kane County by pitching a scoreless seventh with one strikeout.

The Cougars continue their series with the Dogs on Wednesday morning at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Ryan O'Reilly (0-0, 0.00 will take the hill for Chicago against Cougars' righty CJ Eldred (0-0, 0.00). For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

