Late-Inning Surge Downs RailCats

Gary, IN - The Kansas City Monarchs got their best swings off in the final frames, scoring five runs in the final two innings to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 10-4.

Kansas City broke through in the second inning, striking for two runs with two outs. As runners stood on the corners, Keon Broxton and Gavin Collins executed a delayed steal to give them the early lead. A couple of pitches later, Dylan Rosa singled to bring Collins in, doubling their early edge.

The very next inning, catcher Chris Herrmann provided the Monarchs another pair of tallies. He stroked a two-run home run, his first of the season, moving Kansas City ahead 4-0.

As Monarchs starter Cody Deason departed ahead of the bottom of the fourth, the RailCats wasted no time cutting into the Kansas City lead. Francisco Del Valle took a full-count fastball over the right field fence for his second home run of the season, pulling Gary SouthShore within three.

However, Kansas City answered back and replenished their four-run lead in the sixth. Herrmann struck again for his second home run of the contest, this time a solo shot, placing the Monarchs ahead 5-1.

They had an opportunity to break the game open in the seventh as their first three batters combined to load the bases. However, reliever Oddy Nuñez buckled down and lifted the RailCats out of danger. He coaxed a ground ball that led to a force out at home plate, and a double play to the next batter finished off the frame without allowing a single run.

Unfortunately, that luck was short-lived. Three hits opened the eighth inning for Kansas City, turning into two runs through a Collins triple and Justin Wylie single, giving the Monarchs a six-run cushion just three outs away from victory.

Not satisfied by the score line, Kansas City stormed for three more runs in their final turn at bat. L.J. Hatch roped a three-run triple down the right field line, pushing the Monarchs into double digits to close out their day offensively.

But, down to their final strike, the RailCats refused to go down without a fight as they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Jesus Marriaga got hit by a pitch, and the next batter, Emmanuel Tapia, promptly doubled him home. LG Castillo poked a two-run home run into the Kansas City bullpen in right field, matching Kansas City's three runs a half-inning prior.

Following their late offensive outburst, Gary SouthShore's luck ran out as the next batter flew out to seal the Monarchs victory.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard tomorrow as they aim to level the series against the Monarchs. All the action can be found via stream on aabaseball.tv and on the radio at 95.9 WEFM or the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

