Big Fourth Inning Sinks Goldeyes

May 16, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks centre fielder Evan Alexander went 4-5 with a two-run homer, a pair of run-producing triples, and an RBI double (six RBI's overall) as he helped lead his squad to a 10-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Monday.

Winnipeg scored once in the first on an RBI single by designated hitter Chris Burgess. The Goldeyes took that 1-0 advantage to the third before Alexander unloaded a two-run homer to right field which made it 2-1 Fargo-Moorhead.

The Goldeyes would answer in the fourth with two runs. After Burgess and left fielder Najee Gaskins walked, catcher Hidekel Gonzalez delivered an RBI single and first baseman Tommy McCarthy followed with the same.

However, in the bottom of the inning the RedHawks came right back. The first seven batters reached which included an RBI single by second baseman Nick Novak, and a throwing error by reliever Andrew Shaps on a sacrifice bunt by Fargo-Moorhead catcher BJ Lopez which plated one. Alexander would put the game to bed early with a two-run triple in that frame. The RedHawks plated six in the fourth and sent up 11 batters. Shaps the OF/P was making his first appearance on the mound for the Goldeyes. He went one inning, gave up two hits, two runs (both earned), he walked two and had one strikeout. Shaps pitched in the Detroit and Los Angeles Dodgers systems.

Winnipeg made one last charge in the ninth. F-M was up 10-6, and John Witkowski walked three of the first four batters. Burgess drew a full count walk which made it 10-5 and Gaskins with two strikes was hit with a pitch which forced home a run to become a 10-6 contest. Witkowski was removed for Reid Birlingmair who needed just two pitches to get Gonzalez, the tying run to hit into a game-ending double play 5-4-3.

New Goldeyes pitcher Joey Matulovich (0-1) worked three innings (plus). He gave up five hits, six runs (all earned), he walked two, and struck out three. Former Goldeye Kevin McGovern (1-0) allowed four runs (all earned) and struck out four over five innings to earn the win. Birlingmair's save was his second this season.

The teams will tee it up on Tuesday morning at 11:00. Left-hander Tyler Jandron will start and make his Winnipeg debut.

Winnipeg's 30th home opener is set for Friday, May 19 at Shaw Park against the Lake Country DockHounds featuring a magnet schedule giveaway and post-game fireworks.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES HOOKS

Burgess is 4-4 to start the season and has reached base safely six straight times. He's the first Goldeye to have a three-hit game this year

Every Goldeye in the starting lineup contributed either by reaching base safely or driving in a run.

RJ Martinez saw his first action of the season. The LHP who returns to Winnipeg for his second season allowed two runs over four innings. He struck out three.

The American Association Player of the Year from last year Max Murphy is 1-14 to start the season for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes have committed six errors over their last two games.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.