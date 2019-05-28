Goldeyes Make Early Lead Stand

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-3) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-2 at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

After Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first, the Goldeyes took the lead in the bottom half and remained in front for the rest of the night. Kevin Lachance came back from an 0-2 count to draw a nine-pitch, leadoff walk. Lachance was picked off by RailCats' starter Trevor Lubking, but beat the relay throw to second for his third stolen base of the year. Lachance advanced to third when Josh Romanski hit a deep flyball to right, and scored two batters later on a two-out error by RailCats' shortstop Marcus Mooney.

"Just well played," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "We got a good start from Mitchell, some really good bullpen work. We made it hard for ourselves in the seventh, but were able to pitch out of a tough situation. Crescentini was great in the eighth, and 'Cappy' was great in the ninth throwing how we know he can. We're playing some pretty good baseball."

In the bottom of the second, Adrian Marin drew a leadoff walk and moved to second when Alex Perez legged out an infield single. Kevin Garcia hit a long flyball to right that moved the runners to second and third. Lachance made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right, and Romanski followed with a two-out, RBI single to left-centre that scored Perez. It was the third time in four games Romanski delivered a two-out, RBI hit.

Colin Willis put the RailCats (5-5) on the board in the fourth with a leadoff home run to right-centre.

The RailCats loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, and pulled within 3-2 when Randy Santiesteban walked to force home Thomas Walraven. With the bases still full and one out, Goldeyes' reliever Joel Bender retired the side when Willis grounded into a double play. The grounder struck the mound and took a tough hop before it was corralled by Marin at shortstop.

"We're playing good defence," said Forney. "Our infield defence is solid. We're doing all this, and we're banged up a little bit. We're not playing full speed yet, but we can play some high level baseball as we've seen."

Winnipeg answered back in the bottom of the seventh. James Harris walked leading off. Two batters later, Marin doubled into the right field corner to set up second and third with one out. After Perez walked, Kevin Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to centre that re-extended the lead to 4-2.

Marcus Crescentini struck out the side in order in the top of the eighth, while Victor Capellan pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.

Lambson (2-1) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits over six and one-third innings. Lambson walked none and struck out four.

Lubking (2-1) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in three and one-third. Lubking walked four and struck out two.

Lachance finished with a single, three walks, and a sacrifice fly. The Goldeyes' offence combined for eight more walks, running their league-leading total to 62 through 11 games.

Reggie Abercrombie tied an American Association record by playing in his 693rd league game. Abercrombie now shares the record with former Goldeye Josh Mazzola. Capellan made his 202nd American Association appearance, moving him past Kris Regas for third all-time in league history.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The Goldeyes have not yet announced their starting pitcher. The RailCats go with right-hander Eric Morell (0-0, 0.00).

