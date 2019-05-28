Railroaders Recognized by Cleburne Elks Lodge

May 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - As the annual observance of Flag Day approaches on June 14, Cleburne Elks Lodge #811 and other Elks Lodges across the country honor local businesses that display the US Flag properly and continuously.

On Wednesday, May 29, the Elks will honor the Cleburne Railroaders and The Depot at the beginning of the game between the Railroaders and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for their display of the flag.

Lodge President Keith Ledwig, a former Cleburne High School athlete, will throw out the first pitch.

"We began presenting this award to businesses that proudly fly our nation's colors all day, every day," said Ledwig, "It recognizes those that follow the Flag Code, keeping the Stars and Stripes in good condition and illuminated at night so all can see its glory, paying proper respect to the flag and all it represents."

"The Railroaders flag at The Depot is the first flag people see coming into town from Chisholm Trail," Railroaders President John Junker said. "It is an honor and our duty to represent our flag and our country. The Railroader organization will always respect the incredible significance of Old Glory."

The Elks Lodge has previously honored the Chisholm Trail Museum and is scheduled to make similar presentations to several other businesses in the coming weeks and months.

About the Elks: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded in 1868 and headquartered in Chicago, is one of the premier social, fraternal and charitable organizations in the nation, focusing its efforts on veterans and children. The Cleburne Lodge has been a part of this community for 116 years, having been founded in and operating continually since 1903. It has been in its current location on US 67 since the early 1980s, and accepts US citizens over the age of 21 with a stated belief in God and good moral character as members.

One of the Elks' primary objectives is to quicken the spirit of American patriotism, and the Elks are often credited with the establishment of Flag Day. President Harry Truman, who signed the holiday into law, was a member of Kansas City Lodge #26. Coincidentally, President John F. Kennedy, whose birthday is May 29, the date of this presentation, was a member of Boston Lodge #10.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.