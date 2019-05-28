American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 6, Lincoln 5- Box Score

1B Brady Shoemaker carried the St. Paul Saints to a victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Monday.

The right handed slugger had a day to remember for St. Paul, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, one double, five RBIs, and three runs scored. C Max Murphy got the only other RBI for the Saints when he drove in Shoemaker with a single in the top of the first.

DH Curt Smith paced the Saltdogs, going 2-for-2 at the dish with two RBIs. RF Randolph Oduber, 2B John Sanson, and C Tyler Moore also drove in runs for Lincoln.

SP Dustin Crenshaw (1-0) was awarded the win after giving up four runs in 5.1 innings of work. RHP Todd Van Steensel pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

Kansas City 10, Lincoln 6- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones capitalized early to down the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 10-6 on Monday.

The RedHawks took their only lead of the game on a sac-fly by RF Tim Colwell in the top of the first. 3B Darnell Sweeney answered in the next frame with a two-run home run, giving Kansas City a lead they wouldn't give back.

LF Ryan Brett and DH Carlos Franco also homered for the T-Bones. CF Devan Ahart hit a two-run home run of his own for Fargo-Moorhead.

SP Dylan Baker gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings of work to earn the win.

Sioux Falls at Chicago (PPD)

The game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and Chicago Dogs was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader Tuesday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

