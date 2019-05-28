'Dogs Power Through to Even Series

May 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nick Tepesch tossed seven innings and allowed only two runs in his third quality start to begin the year, and the 'Dogs used a four-run 3rd inning to even up the series with a 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

In a game moved up 30 minutes with the threat of impending weather, Tepesch only allowed single runs in the 1st and 3rd innings to win for a third time in as many starts.

Cody Regis tied the game with a solo shot in the 3rd inning - one of three hits he had on the night - and Nick Schulz clubbed a two-run double to break the tie before Ivan Marin then singled Schulz in to make it 5-2.

The 'Dogs added another run in the 6th on Regis's sacrifice fly, and he now has 12 RBI to lead all Saltdogs in 2019.

St. Paul struck first with an RBI single from Max Murphy in the 1st inning. After Christian Ibarra drew a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd, Brady Shoemaker clubbed a two-out solo homer in the 3rd - his third homer and sixth extra-base hit of the series.

Austin Pettibone pitched a scoreless 8th inning before Cameron McVey finished the game with back-to-back strikeouts in a 1-2-3 9th - his first save of the year and fourth different 'Dogs pitcher to record a save this season.

Ivan Marin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Schulz had his second multi-hit game of the year. Curt Smith also doubled and scored, while Ibarra walked twice in the game.

The 'Dogs now wrap up their seven-game homestand with the series finale against the Saints on Wednesday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM at 6:35.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.