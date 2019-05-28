Bats Come Alive in 10-6 Win

May 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The T-Bones' offense attacked the RedHawks' pitching early, scoring seven runs in the first four innings with the help of three two-run bombs, and they gave starting pitcher Dylan Baker all the run support he needed to secure his first win of the young season. Kansas City drove in 10 runs off of 13 hits and defeated Fargo-Moorhead in a one-game series, 10-6.

In his second start for Kansas City, Baker was terrific. He cruised through five innings, allowing two runs, only one earned, and two hits while striking out six batters. Baker is now 1-0 on the season with a 6.75 ERA.

Fargo-Moorhead got the scoring started early. In the top of the first inning, after an error in the outfield by left fielder Ryan Brett allowed the leadoff runner to advance to third, the RedHawks were able to connect for a sacrifice fly to take an early 1-0 lead.

However, Kansas City countered in the bottom of the frame, recording three straight hits. After Brett singled to right to start the inning, Darnell Sweeney launched his fourth home run of the year to dead center to give the lead back to the T-Bones, 2-1.

Kansas City struck again in the bottom of the second inning. Following a base hit by Roy Morales, Mikey Reynolds stepped up to the plate and ripped a 1-1 pitch into deep center field for a two-out RBI-triple that plated Morales to make it 3-1 in favor of the T-Bones.

With Sweeney on base after being hit by a pitch, Franco lined a home run that was just fair to left field and gave the T-Bones a four-run lead.

In the fourth inning, after Morales poked his second base hit of the day through the right side, Brett redeemed himself for his error in the first inning and launched a no-doubter home run to deep left field to give the T-Bones a commanding 7-1 lead. Kansas City would not relinquish its lead.

Fargo-Moorhead made some noise in the top of the eighth and ninth innings and scored two runs in each frame while attempting to mount a comeback, but the T-Bones' lead proved too much for them to overcome.

A slew of T-Bones hitters drove in runs with Brett, Sweeney, O'Malley, and Reynolds all driving in two runs apiece. Sweeney led the T-Bones offense with a two-hit performance as well as two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks while raising his average to a team-leading .440.

The T-Bones move to 6-3 on the season and will continue their seven-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28, at 7:05 p.m. as they host the Milwaukee Milkmen. The game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 6:15 pm on Facebook Live. The game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 6:15 pm on Facebook Live.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. The T-Bones return home Monday to open a seven game homestand at T-Bones Stadium with the first pitch of 7:05 pm on Memorial Day.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.