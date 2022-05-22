Goldeyes Even Series in Lake Country

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-3) beat the Lake Country DockHounds 6-3 at Wisconsin Brewing Company park on Saturday night.

Lake Country (4-4) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when TJ Bennett and Gabriel Noriega hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs.

The Goldeyes responded with five two-out runs of their own in the top of the second to take the lead. Deon Stafford Jr. led off with a groundball single up the middle and took third two batters later when Kevin Lachance hit a ground rule double to left. Raul Navarro tied the game with a two-out, two-run double to centre. After Eric Rivera walked, Ian Sagdal doubled to left-centre to put Winnipeg in front 4-2. Max Murphy then reached on an infield single that resulted in a run-scoring error to plate Sagdal with the Goldeyes' fifth run.

The DockHounds pulled within 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out, RBI single from Conor Bagnieski.

In the top of the ninth, Reggie Pruitt Jr. walked leading off, stole both second and third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly to shallow right from Sagdal.

Erasmo Pinales struck out two during a perfect bottom of the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Freisis Adames (1-0) started for the Goldeyes and picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits in five innings. Adames walked one and struck out two.

Taylor Bloye (0-1) started for the DockHounds and took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits in five innings. Bloye walked five and struck out two.

Jhon Vargas pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Adames. Tasker Strobel worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth. Murphy has hit safely in eight consecutive games to begin the season.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Josh Lucas (0-0, 15.19) faces right-hander Mei Mei (0-0, 13.50). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

