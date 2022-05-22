American Association Game Recaps

May 22, 2022 - American Association (AA) News Release







Lake County 6, Winnipeg 5

The Lake County DockHounds (5-4) walked off on the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

The Goldeyes (5-4) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning as 2B Kevin Lachance (3-for-4) hit a lead-off double and scored when SS Raul Navarro singled two batters later. In the bottom of the frame, LF Lamar Briggs (3-for-4) hit a one-out single and RF Connor Bagnieski drew a two-out walk to put the winning run on base. 2B Aaron Takacs drew a walk in the next at-bat to load the bases for CF Daikan Yoh. Yoh connected on the 1-1 delivery to score the game winning runs.

1B Gio Brusa added a pair of hits and a run for the DockHounds on the day as well.

Kane County 7, Sioux City 6

The hottest team in the American Association picked up their fourth win in a row as the Kane County Cougars (7-2) topped the Sioux City Explorers 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars took control of the contest in the top of the seventh inning as they sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs on four hits and took advantage of a walk and a hit by pitch. LF Nick Anderson, CF Jimmy Kerrigan (4-for-5) and 2B Steve Lombardozzi (2-for-5) all had RBIs in the inning as well.

Kerrigan finished the night just a home run shy of the cycle but had a pair of doubles. Lombardozzi also had two doubles in the game as well. C B.J. Lopez hit his second homer of the season in the fifth inning.

For the Explorers, CF Chase Harris went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Both 2B Nick Franklin and 1B Gabe Snyder added a pair of RBIs.

Gary SouthShore 4, Lincoln 1

The Gary SouthShore RailCats took the last game of their series with the Lincoln Saltdogs with a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

The RailCats saw a 2-for-4 performance from CF K.V. Edwards that included an RBI and a run scored. C Michael Cruz and SS Daniel Lingua each added a hit and an RBI, Lingua scored a run as well. 3B Thomas Walraven and 1B Chris Burgess each contributed a hit as well.

For the Saltdogs, DH Sherman Graves and 2B Garett Delano each had a pair of hits in the game and Delano scored the team's lone run.

Starting pitcher John Sheaks went six innings and struck out four batters, gave up three hits without allowing a run. Reliever Jack Eisenbarger earned the nine-out save while giving up one run on three hits with six Ks.

Chicago 4, Kansas City 1

The Chicago Dogs cl (4-5) aimed Sunday's matinee with Kansas City Monarchs 4-1 behind a three-run sixth inning.

The Dogs took the lead in the first inning as LF Charlie Tilson (2-for-4) hit a lead-off triple and scored on a sac fly from DH Michael Crouse in the next at-bat. In the sixth, 3B Cosimo Cannella lifted a sac fly that allowed C Ryan Lidge (2-for-5) to score, CF Anfernee Grier scored when SS Harrison Smith reached on an error and Crouse singled home Smith later in the inning.

The Monarchs' only run came in the bottom of the eighth when RF Jan Hernandez scored on a single from SS Pete Kozma (2-for-3).

Starting pitcher A.J. Kullman earned the win as he worked five scoreless innings and allowed five hits while striking out two.

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Cleburne 0

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks shutout the Cleburne Railroaders 2-0 on Sunday evening at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The RedHawks took the lead in the top of the first inning as LF Nick Novak (2-for-4) scored on a sac fly from 2B Peter Maris. Maris scored the second run on the night in the third inning on a wild pitch. Both 3B Drew Ward and CF Darian Sandford each went 2-for-4 on the night for the RedHawks as well.

For the Railroaders, 3B Chase Simpson and 2B Hunter Wolfe each went 2-for-4.

Starting pitcher Ryan Flores went seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits while striking out five batters in the wining effort. Reliever Alex DuBord earned the save for working the ninth without allowing a run.

Milwaukee 5, Sioux Falls 1

The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Milkmen (6-3) took the lead in the top of the second as LF Will Kengor scored on a sac fly from C Christ Conley. In the fourth, 2B Bryan Torres (2-for-4) doubled home SS Mason Davis (2-for-4), stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Four pitches later, RF Chad Sedio (2-for-4) hit a solo home run to push the lead to 4-0. Sedio added an RBI sac fly in the sixth as well.

The Canaries' lone run came in the eighth when 3B Cole Pengilly lifted a sac fly to score CF Kona Quiggle (2-for-2).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.