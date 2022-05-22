Sheaks Shoves, RailCats Set Down Saltdogs

May 22, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







The hitters did their jobs, and John Sheaks took care of the rest. His six scoreless innings helped deliver the Gary SouthShore RailCats a 4-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs to close out the series.

Sheaks' start was the team's first quality start of the season. He picked up directly where yesterday's starter, Leif Strom, who threw 5.1 no-hit innings, left off.

Michael Cruz provided the game's first run in the fourth inning as he brought K.V. Edwards home from second after his leadoff single. Later that inning, Michael Woodworth, after reaching on an error, scored on an Alec Olund fielder's choice, beating out a would-be double play in the process.

The RailCats tacked on another pair of runs in the seventh inning. Back-to-back one-out RBI doubles from Edwards and Daniel Lingua pushed Gary Southshore's lead to 4-0.

That was more than enough for relief pitcher Jack Eisenbarger to finish the Saltdogs off. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six, two in each frame, to earn a three-inning save, his first of the season.

The RailCats are back at The Steel Yard tomorrow as the Kansas City Monarchs head to the South Shore for the first game of a four-game series at 6:45 p.m. Ryan Zimmerman and Tony Pasquesi have the play-by-play call on aabaseball.tv and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.