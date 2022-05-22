DockHounds Rally in the Ninth Inning

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds rallied at the last moment to seal the victory against the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Mei Mei was slated as the starter for Lake Country and had a solid home debut. He took the no decision as he pitched 5 and '..." innings and only allowed two runs on two hits.

On the visitor's side, Josh Lucas gave up four runs and struck out seven in six full innings. He also took a no decision as the game was lost by a reliever.

The scoring began in the bottom of the second when Gio Brusa doubled, scoring Blake Berry. On the very next pitch, Lamar Briggs blasted a two-run home run to put the DockHounds up 3-0.

In the third inning, Kevin LaChance singled and reached second on a pickoff attempt error. The Goldeyes got on the board when 'Hounds starting pitcher Mei Mei balked, advancing LaChance on an unearned run.

David Washington sent it deep over the outfield wall with a home run in the fifth. The pitch was also on an 0-2 count. Briggs hit a moonshot to the opposite field, extending the lead 4-2 Lake Country.

Just when you thought the game couldn't get more interesting, it did. The Goldeyes took the lead in the top of the eighth off the bat of Deon Stafford Jr. He hit a 2-run double to put the Goldeyes up for the first time in the contest, 5-4. Winnipeg also scored in the top of the 9th with an RBI single.

However, the boats began to rock as Lake Country got hot in the last half inning of the game. Briggs singled while Connor Bagnieski and Aaron Takics reached on walks, loading the bases.

Just when they needed it, the DockHounds were ready to rally. Daikan Yoh hit a blooper to shallow center field, plating the tying and winning runs in a walk off. The dugout cleared to celebrate the big victory, 6-5.

The DockHounds play a new rival across the border in the Kane County Cougars this Tuesday, May 24th. The first of a three game series is set to throw first pitch at 6:35. You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

