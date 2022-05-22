Musketeers Coming to X's Game Sunday Afternoon

Sioux City, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers today will be honoring the Sioux City Musketeers for their Clark Cup Championship.

The Explorers will be playing the Kane County Cougars in the series finale on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:05. The gates open at 3:00 with a pre-game ceremony scheduled for the Musketeers.

The Musketeers won the Clark Cup for the fourth time in franchise history when they beat the Madison Capitals 2-1 in game four, to win the series three games to one.

Nick Pierre scored the game winning goal in overtime to seal the victory and goalie Alex Tracey was named the series' Most Valuable Player. In honor of the championship winning tandem, Pierre will be throwing out the first pitch to Alex Tracey.

The Musketeers will hold their own championship rally on Monday night from 5-7 pm in front of the Tyson Events Center with the Clark Cup in attendance.

