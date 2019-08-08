Goldeyes Complete Sweep of Saltdogs

August 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB -The Winnipeg Goldeyes completed the series sweep with a 7-2 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday afternoon at Shaw Park.

Kyle Martin and Willy Garcia each brought home three runs in the win as the Goldeyes put another 11 hits on the board, in addition to the 19 in each of their previous two games, giving them 49 hits in the three-game set.

Coming into game three of the series, the two clubs had combined for a total of 42 runs scored, and it didn't take long for a run to get on the board in this one either.

Christian Ibarra, who went long in the Saltdogs loss on Wednesday night, smashed the first pitch of the game over the fence off of Goldeyes starter Joel Bender to give Lincoln a quick 1-0 lead. It's the second time this season Ibarra has led off with a home run against Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes battled back in the bottom half of the inning when Willy Garcia hit a two-out, two-run single to score Wes Darvill and Reggie Abercrombie to put the Goldeyes up 2-1. The RBI's were Garcia's 50thand 51st of the season, becoming the first Goldeyes to surpass the 50 RBI mark.

Former Goldeye Josh Mazzola tied things up in the top of the second, leading off the inning with a home run - his second in as many games - making it 2-2.

Once again the Goldeyes found a way to regain the lead as Kyle Martin picked up two of his three RBI's on the night, ripping a two-out, two-run shot over the fence in right field, giving Winnipeg a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, rookie catcher Rey Pastrana picked up his first career hit with a stand-up double, but the Goldeyes were unable to cash him in.

Winnipeg would notch their third multi-run inning of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Wes Darvill advanced to third on a Saltdogs throwing error, Reggie Abercrombie brought him home with a single, picking up his 48thRBI of the season in the process, giving Winnipeg a 5-2 lead. Two batters later, Willy Garcia picked up his third RBI of the game with a double, scoring Abercrombie from first to make it 6-2.

After a strong six innings, Mitch Aker took over for Bender to start the seventh. The six innings pitched was Bender's longest start since September 2012.

The recently turned 28-year-old (turned 28 Aug.3) gave up just two earned runs on six hits and struck out three in 6.0 innings pitched.

Aker and Cameron McVey and Brandon Bingel combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

Winnipeg would round out the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with Martin picking up his third RBI of the game, smacking another two-out, two-run double to the gap to score Abercrombie from first, making it 7-2.

Six of the Goldeyes seven runs were brought in with two-outs in the contest.

The Goldeyes will now hop on the bus and make their way to Franklin, Wisconsin and prepare to face the Milkmen in a four-game set beginning with a double-header Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home Aug. 15 when they welcome the Chicago Dogs to Shaw Park for a three-game series. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.