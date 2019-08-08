'Dogs Swept in Winnipeg

August 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Randolph Oduber went 3-for-4 with a double, but two-out hitting made the difference in a 7-2 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park on Thursday afternoon.

Oduber's three hits extended his hitting streak to eight games - tied for his longest of the year - but the 'Dogs were kept scoreless over the final seven innings and lost for a third consecutive time.

Christian Ibarra opened the scoring with a leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game, but Willy Garcia answered on a two-out, two-run single in the 1st.

Josh Mazzola then hit his second homer in as many games - a leadoff homer in the 2nd - but the Fish led for good after Kyle Martin's two-out, two-run homer in the 3rd inning. Reggie Abercrombie and Willy Garcia added runs in the 5th and Martin drove in another in the 7th.

Starter Brad Thoutt gave up six runs over six innings, and Austin Pettibone tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

Ibarra's homer extended his hitting streak to 13 - the longest for a Saltdog in 2019 - and Forrestt Allday went 1-for-7 to extend his hitting streak to eight and on-base streak to 24. Ivan Marin, who had the day off last night, went 1-for-3 to extend his season-best streak to five.

The 'Dogs suffered the reverse sweep after taking all three from the Fish from July 9-11 at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln now returns home for a nine-game homestand that opens against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night. First-pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.