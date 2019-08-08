Milkmen Take a Bite out of Dogs 7-2

The Milwaukee Milkmen, led by outstanding pitching from Joey Wagman, Carlos Diaz, Jake Joyce and Steve Hagen, defeated the Chicago Dogs by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday. The Dogs entered the contest leading the league in runs per game and batting average. A crowd of 2,357 watched the Milkmen build up a lead in the early innings and held on for the victory.

Wagman, the Milkmen's starter went 5 1/3 innings in leading the pitching staff to the victory. Diaz, Joyce and Hagen pitched excellent baseball in holding the potent Dog's offense to no runs.

Offensively, the Milkmen were led by Derek Reddy (3-4); Garrett Copeland (2-5) and Manny Boscan (2-5). The big hit was delivered by Boscan who hit his 9th home run in the fourth inning driving in three runs. The Milkmen added a single run in the fourth. The Dogs dropped a fly ball in center field which led to two runs being scored in a later inning. Also contributing to the offense were Riley Pittman and Glen McClain who each hit a double in the game.

The Milkmen have yet, another chance of winning a series against one of the leaders in the standings. The teams meet on Thursday at 6:10 pm at Impact Field in Rosemont, IL. Once again, several fans of the Milkmen traveled to Impact Field to cheer on their team. Following this game in Rosemont, the Milkmen play a six game home stand versus Winnipeg and Fargo-Morehead. The season is rapidly coming to a close so it's a good time to get your tickets now for the final home stand.

