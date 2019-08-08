Bats Silent as Kansas City Claims Finale

August 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders managed just four hits and couldn't rally from an early deficit, as the Kansas City T-Bones secured the series win with a 5-1 victory on Thursday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The combination of Christian Binford (3-2), Henry Owens and Carlos Diaz held the Railroaders in check, striking out nine while issuing just two walks. Cleburne (45-31) got their lone tally in the bottom of the third on a Daniel Robertson sacrifice fly, but squandered further scoring opportunities in the fifth and eighth against the Kansas City bullpen.

The T-Bones (37-37) knocked around Railroaders starter Eudis Idrogo (7-4) early, scoring once in the first and three times in the second on seven total hits. They added an insurance run in the ninth on a solo home run from Mason Davis to produce the game's final margin.

Idrogo bounced back from the rough start to fire four consecutive scoreless innings, but still took his first loss since June 17 vs. Sioux City. He threw a season-high 115 pitches in the losing effort.

Binford earned the win for Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Owens fired three scoreless innings in relief, then Diaz closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Railroaders take to the road for a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:12 PM.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.