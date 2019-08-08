Saints Pitching Dominates in Two-Hit Shutout of Explorers, Win 4-0

SIOUX CITY, IA - For one night the St. Paul Saints can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Their five game losing streak is a thing of the past and the pitching staff, along with Chesny Young on the offensive side, were a big reason why. Four Saints pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout of the Sioux City Explorers in a 4-0 victory at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Saints starter Ryan Zimmerman did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He retired the first four hitters he faced before walking Drew Stankiewicz with one out in the second. Zimmerman went on to retire seven in a row and then walked Jose Sermo with two outs in the fourth.

In the fifth Zimmerman walked Dexture McCall to lead off the inning and, with one out, gave up the first base hit of the game, a single to center by Sebastian Zawada putting runners at first and second. Zimmerman retired the next two hitters on fly outs to end the inning. Zimmerman went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four.

Karch Kowalczyk was perfect in his 2.0 innings of relief, striking out two.

With the Saints up 4-0 Chris Lee took over in the eighth, but he gave up a double to the only hitter that collected a hit on the night, Zawada. After a strikeout of Adam Sasser, Lee walked Kyle Wren. The Saints went to their bullpen for the man they traded for when they day began, Tanner Kiest. He showed why the Saints went out and got him as he got All-Star Nate Samson to ground into an inning ending double play.

Kiest earned his first save of the season, and just his second professional save, by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Saints got all the runs they would need in the second off of Explorers starter Pete Tago. Jeremy Martinez led off the inning with a single to left. Josh Allen then doubled down the left field line putting runners at second and third. Young made it 2-0 with a two-run single to left. Troy Alexander followed with a single to right-center as Young advanced to third. Joey Wong's ground ball double play scored Young giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

In the eighth the Saints added an insurance run when Allen reached on a fielding error by the third baseman Sermo. Allen stole second and scored on Young's single to left. Young went 3-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

The Saints return home on Friday night to begin a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP John Kilichowski (0-1, 12.27) to the mound against RailCats RHP Justin Sinibaldi (5-4, 2.81). The Saints will induct former manager Marty Scott into the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame prior to the game. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities.

