Goldeyes Bounce Back to Split Double Header

GENEVA, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-6) split a double header with the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field on Saturday, dropping the opener 17-8 and winning the nightcap 5-1.

In game one, the Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Darren Seferina drew a one-out walk, and Logan Hill followed with a two-run home run to left-centre.

Kane County (7-4) answered back with an eight-run bottom of the second. With the bases loaded and one out, Brandon Chinea reached on an infield single that scored Jeffrey Baez. Anfernee Seymour then reached on an error that plated BJ Lopez with the tying run. Josh Allen made it 4-2 with a two-run single up the middle and was followed by an RBI single from Mitch Reeves. Baez tacked on a two-out, two-run triple down the right field line before scoring on a wild pitch that capped the inning.

Galli Cribbs Jr. doubled home Lopez in the bottom of the third. Seymour and Allen added RBI hits later in the inning to make it 11-4 Cougars.

The Goldeyes started chipping away in the top of the fourth. Tyler Hill tripled to centre leading off and scored on a two-out, RBI single from Logan Hill. After the Goldeyes loaded the bases, Raul Navarro doubled down the right field line to score Logan Hill and Milton Ramos.

Max Murphy tripled to centre with two outs in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch. Seferina then hit a solo home run to right that pulled the Goldeyes within 11-7.

Kane County re-extended the lead to 16-7 with a five-run bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a three-run double from Lopez.

Cody Young's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth made it 17-7. Murphy pitched for the Goldeyes during the sixth and struck out Allen leading off.

Murphy then drove in a two-out run in the top of the seventh to provide the game's final margin.

Andrew Stout started game one for the Cougars and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits in three innings. Stout walked one and struck out two.

Tom Curtin (2-1) was awarded the win in relief.

Kyle Thomas (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing eight runs, four earned, on seven hits in two innings. Thomas walked one and struck out four.

All nine Goldeyes' starters had at least one hit in the opener.

In game two, the Goldeyes again jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Tyler Hill drew a one-out walk and took second on a groundball to shortstop from Ramos. Kevin Lachance then doubled down the right field line to score Hill with the game's first run. Michael Gulino made it 2-0 with an RBI single to right.

In the top of the third, Seferina doubled into the right field corner leading off and scored two batters later when Murphy smacked a two-run home run down the right field line.

The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the third on a two-out, RBI single from Allen.

Winnipeg answered back with a run in the top of the fourth. Lachance doubled down the left field line leading off, took third on a sacrifice bunt from Gulino, and scored on a Navarro single to centre.

Goldeyes' starter Christian James (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings. James walked none, struck out two, and threw just 66 pitches.

Nate Antone and Cory Thompson each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of James.

Vance Worley (1-1) took the complete game loss for the Cougars, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits in seven innings. Worley walked three and struck out six.

Eight different Goldeyes had at least one hit in game two.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Eduard Reyes (1-1, 7.20) faces left-hander Josh Tols (1-0, 1.80). All the action for Saturday's double header can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

