Saturday's Game Delayed Due to Nebraska Baseball Doubleheader

May 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - Saturday's game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries has likely been delayed due to Nebraska and Michigan's nine-inning doubleheader scheduled to start at noon.

The 'Dogs and Canaries, originally scheduled to play at 7:05 p.m., will play approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2 in the NU series.

Nebraska and Michigan will play a nine-inning game beginning at 12, and the second game will also begin 45 minutes after.

Gates will open at 6:05 p.m. with seating available at the conclusion of the Nebraska and Michigan game.

This is the first time since June 10-11, 2005 that the Huskers and Saltdogs have shared Haymarket Park on the same weekend.

