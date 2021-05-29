Canaries Run Win Streak to Four in Lincoln

LINCOLN - The Sioux Falls Canaries posted their fourth straight win with a 9-2 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs Saturday night. Angel Ventura carved out six innings of two-run ball, and Mike Hart and Jabari Henry each went deep to power the victory.

Ventura (1-1) was brilliant, buckling down after allowing a run in the first on his way to his first win of the season. The starter finished with seven strikeouts over six innings. He held the Saltdogs to three hits. Carson Lance (1-1) took the loss for Lincoln after allowing four runs in six innings of work.

Hart got to Lance for his second homer of the series in the second to make it 2-1 Birds. The Canaries added two more in the second before falling quiet with the bats in the middle frames. In the 8th, rookie outfielder Wyatt Ulrich tattooed a two-run single to open up a 6-2 lead. Henry followed with a three-run homer, his first of the year.

Hart, Henry and second baseman Mitch Glasser all finished with two hits. Glasser reached base four times.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 7:05 pm. RHP Carlos Pimentel (1-0, 5.73 ERA) is expected to start for the Canaries. LHP Kyle Kinman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Saltdogs.

