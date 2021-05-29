Three Dogs Homers Take Down X's in Game One

Rosemont, IL - The most home run friendly ballpark in the American Association lived up to its reputation in the Chicago Dogs home opener as a trio of home runs powered Chicago to a 5-2 win over the Explorers in the first game of a day night doubleheader.

Sioux City threatened in the bottom of the first to take the first lead of the day as they loaded the bases with two outs in the frame. But Dogs starting pitcher Michael Bowden was able to work out of the jam with a strikeout to end the threat.

Chicago also threatened after a pair of lead off walks to open up their first inning. But a double play and a fly out let X's starter Brett Adcock escape the mess.

Chicago got the scoring started in the bottom of the third. Former Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk Brennan Metzger opened up the inning with a double off the left field fence. Two batters later, Danny Mars pushed a ground ball into center field to score Metzger from second getting the Dogs on the board. With two outs in the inning and Mars still at first, Johnny Adams hit a low line drive that snuck over the short porch in left putting the Dogs up 3-0.

Sioux City scratched out a run in the fourth as Jose Sermo extended his hitting streak to six games with a single to right. He stole second, the lone stolen base of the day for the X's and advanced to third on an infield single. A Joseph Monge fly ball to left centerfield was caught despite two Dogs colliding on the play, allowing Sermo to score easily from third making it 3-1.

However the deficit would bounce back to three runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Metzger leading off an inning for a third time in the game homered to left on a high fly ball that snuck over the fence to make it 4-1.

Brett Adcock (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his second start with Sioux City as he gave up four runs, all earned in five innings of work, allowing six hits, walking three and striking out eight batters. From the second inning to the fourth, Adcock picked up all seven outs by way of the K.

In the sixth the X's pulled a little bit closer as Jared Walker hit his league leading fifth home run of the season on a no doubt shot to right field making it 4-2.

The home run knocked Dogs starter Michael Bowden (1-0) out of the game but he still went on to earn the win. He allowed two runs over 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Johnny Adams hit his second home run of the day to lead off the sixth inning off of X's reliever Joe Riley to make it 5-2 Dogs. Adams with three home runs entering the game is now tied with Jared Walker for the league lead with five going into game two later tonight.

Paul Schwengel (3) earned the save as he tossed a perfect seventh inning with a strikeout.

Sioux City will now attempt for a split with Chicago in game two of the day night doubleheader with first pitch set for 7:05 from Impact Field. The Explorers will send righty Zach Hedges (1-0, 2.61) to the mound as he faces right hander Connor Grey (1-0, 2.79) for the Dogs.

