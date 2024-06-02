Goldeyes' Bats Come Alive in Win over Saltdogs

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-12) scored early and often Sunday afternoon as they downed the Lincoln Saltdogs 15-2 in the finale of their three-game series at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes wasted no time in jumping all over the Saltdogs (9-13) as catcher Rob Emery smacked a three-run home run to left, his third of the season, to open the scoring in the first inning.

After Saltdogs' outfielder Zane Zurbrugg plated Spencer Henson on a fielder's choice to cut the Goldeyes lead to 3-1 in the second, Winnipeg responded with two more runs on a Dayson Croes bloop single to left to extend the lead to 5-1.

Keeping their foot on the pedal, the third inning was home to more scoring for the Goldeyes, adding a run on a Gio Brusa sacrifice fly and hitting their second three-run home run of the game. This one came off the bat of shortstop Andy Armstrong, sending one out over the left field fence to make it 9-1.

The Saltdogs added another run in the fourth inning to make it 9-2, but the Goldeyes lead grew to 12-2 in the fifth thanks to a Max Murphy three-run blast to left that appeared to clear Waterfront Drive, traveling 427 ft and coming off the bat at 107 mph.

Croes added his third RBI of the afternoon in the sixth inning, scoring Roby Enriquez on a single to left field to make it 13-2. It was Croes's fourth hit on the day, bringing his team-leading average up to .354. Goldeyes' second baseman Keshawn Lynch also plated a run in the inning, bringing Jake McMurray home on a fielder's choice.

Croes joined Emery, Armstrong, and Murphy, all of whom had three RBI in the impressive offensive effort. Brusa, who added the Goldeyes 15th and final run in the seventh inning, had two RBI on the afternoon.

It was a short afternoon for Saltdogs' starting pitcher Jesse Remington (L, 0-1), going just an inning and a third while giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Zac Reininger (W, 2-2) picked up the win in his return to the mound after missing his last start with an injury. He threw six innings allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two. Ryder Yakel (S, 1) picked up the save in long relief, tossing three shutout innings while striking out six.

"It was good to get Zac back healthy. He's a big part of this rotation," said Goldeyes' manager Logan Watkins. "He looked good today, felt good, and wanted to keep going, but obviously the score being what it was, we didn't need him to push to keep going."

The Goldeyes open up a three-game set against the Kane County Cougars at Blue Cross Park on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CDT when Joey Matulovich (2-0, 2.88 ERA) will take the mound. The Cougars have not yet announced their starter for Monday's contest. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

