C.J. Valdez Hits Home Run in First Pro At-Bat, RedHawks Seal Series Win Over Milkmen

FARGO - RedHawks rookie C.J. Valdez sent an 0-1 pitch 391 feet and past Newman Outdoor Field's left field wall in the second inning Sunday for his first professional home run - and first pro hit - in at-bat No. 1 as a professional.
The Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Purdue alumnus' two-run shot scored the first of Fargo-Moorhead's (13-8) runs in a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen after an hour-long rain delay prior to first pitch.
Tyler Grauer (2-2, 4.15 ERA) picked up the win after limiting Milwaukee to three runs on seven hits in six innings pitched, former Minnesota Crookston pitcher Jake Osowski made his RedHawks and pro debut and Alex DuBord picked up his second save in as many nights.
RBI singles from Dillon Thomas and Sam Dexter in the third inning made it 4-1 and one run each in the fifth and seventh innings answered the Milkmen's two-run sixth for the final scoreline.
Eight of nine RedHawks batters registered a hit in the game, with Ismael Alcantara going 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases.
The American Assocation's stolen base leader, Alcantara's 17 swipes are six more than anyone else in the league.
Fargo-Moorhead will begin a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers (8-13) on Tuesday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch for all three games is slated for 7:02 p.m.
