Monarchs Drop Heartbreaker in Extras

June 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







GARY Ind. - The Kansas City Monarchs were one out away from sending the game to the 11th, but lost in walk-off fashion to the Gary SouthShore RailCats Sunday afternoon from The Steel Yard.

Marcos Gonzalez scored the winning run for Gary SouthShore (7-15) after a throwing error from Monarchs third baseman Cameron Cannon on the final play of the game. The Monarchs (12-9) lost the rubber game of the three-game road series.

Herbert Iser and Ross Adolph hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to give the Monarchs the lead.

The homers backed up five strong innings from Kansas City starter Connor Curlis. The left-hander allowed one run on four hits, walking three and striking out two.

Gary SouthShore tied the game in the eighth on an RBI bloop single from LG Castillo, making the game 2-2.

Kansas City had a man on third with one out in the top of the 10th, but failed to score.

The RailCats bunted bonus runner Gonzalez to third for the first out of their half of the 10th. After a pop fly for the second out, designated hitter Carlos Rincon hit a hard ground ball to Cannon, who fielded it on the backhand. His throw was too short for first baseman Frankie Tostado, who was unable to come up with the pick. Gonzalez scored to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have Monday off before facing the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday night at the Birdcage to open a three-game series. First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:35 p.m. Yefry Ramirez will start for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Seth Miller. Fans can watch the game at AABaseball.TV and listen at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

