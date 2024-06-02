'Dogs Blown out in Series Finale

WINNIPEG, MB - The Saltdogs never had control of the series finale against Winnipeg as they couldn't complete the sweep losing by a final of 15-2.

INF Alez Baeza reached three times on Sunday afternoon with a double, a single, and a walk on the day.

OF Zane Zurbrugg drove in an RBI and scored a run accounting for both of Lincoln's runs on the afternoon.

INF Luke Roskam made his pitching debut for the 2024 season posting a scoreless eight inning only giving up one hit.

Lincoln looked for the sweep on Sunday afternoon but Winnipeg took control right away with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and they did not look back.

The Goldeyes would score in six of eight innings that they took the plate, and they scored more than once in five of those innings. The Home run ball was in full force for Winnipeg with multiple three-run homers.

The Saltdogs drop the series finale but pick up their second series win of the year, the first coming back on opening weekend against Fargo-Moorhead in North Dakota. They have an off-day on Monday and open up a three-game set with the Lake Country Dockhounds on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.

