DockHounds Snakebit by 4 Run Fourth, Drop Game Two against Cougars

June 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds jumped out to an early lead but dropped game two against the Kane County Cougars Saturday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Similar to Friday, the DockHounds held a multi-run lead but weren't able to stave off a Cougar big inning. After scoring three times in the third, the DockHounds led 4-1. Thanks to four consecutive hits, the DockHounds continued to apply pressure on Kane County.

However, the bats weren't the most impressive part. The defensive work had the crowd "ooh-ing" and "ahh-ing." Third baseman Josh Altmann saved a run with a stellar sliding stop and Carson Maxwell also made a run-saving catch diving for a sinking line drive.

"It helps a ton," DockHounds shortstop Demetrius Sims said on the defense. "It helps the pitchers by giving them confidence to throw their stuff and not be afraid of it being a hit knowing that we are going to make the plays behind them."

The DockHounds however made a crucial mistake allowing the fourth inning to unravel. With no outs, a foul ball that should have been caught, dropped after two players collided. The Cougar hitter used his second chance by sparking a rally with a single to center. Kane County scored four runs that inning, taking the lead and never looking back.

"I think we have to start executing the little things," Sims said. "Whatever the game brings us, we gotta take it. We haven't had the best luck but we have to keep pushing and taking it one at bat, one play at a time."

The DockHounds sparked rallies late in the game but weren't able to capitalize with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth. The DockHounds struggled with runners on base leaving 11 runners stranded in the game.

"We just need to be aggressive," Sims said. "This is a hard game so just continuing to be aggressive, try to hit their mistakes and stay aggressive."

The DockHounds will look to salvage the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

