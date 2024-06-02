Walkoff Walk Caps Ninth Inning Rally at the Birdcage

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday to walk-off archrival Sioux City 8-7 in the rubber match of the three-game divisional series.

The Explorers struck for five runs in the top of the second inning before a pair of sacrifice flies from Trevor Achenbach and Jordan Barth in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, got the Birds on the scoreboard.

A solo homerun in the top of the seventh gave Sioux City a 6-2 lead before the Canaries got a run back on a fielder's choice in the eighth. The Explorers scored on an error in the top of the ninth inning and led 7-3 entering the home half.

Trevor Achenbach began the rally with a walk and scored on a triple from Hunter Clanin. Derek Maiben reached on error to bring home Clanin before a single and a walk loaded the bases. Liam Spence tied the game with a two-run double to left field before an intentional walk loaded the bases again. After falling behind in the count 0-2, Spencer Sarringar battled back to draw a walk-off walk and help Sioux Falls clinch the three-game weekend set.

Five different Canaries finished the game with multiple hits as the Birds improve to a league-best 13-7 overall. Sioux Falls returns to action Tuesday at 6:35pm against defending league champion Kansas City.

