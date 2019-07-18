Goldeyes Announce Bacon Night

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Manitoba Pork and TSN 1290 are hosting Bacon Night at Shaw Park on Wednesday, July 24th at 7:00 p.m. as the Goldeyes take on the Texas AirHogs.

The festivities begin as fans make their way into the ballpark. Manitoba Pork will be on hand to offer free samples of a number of delicious bacon-themed treats. Live entertainment will be featured on the Casinos of Winnipeg Stage. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Goldeyes Bacon Bucket Hat.

"Bacon always makes it better," said Susan Riese, Manitoba Pork's Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing, "And Winnipeg is the nation's bacon production champion. Speaking of champions, we are pleased to welcome the World and Olympic champion Jennifer Jones curling team to participate in Goldeyes Bacon Night."

As part of the bacon-focused evening, Goldeyes players will be wearing special bacon-print jerseys during the game. The jerseys come with matching bacon hats, which are available for fans to purchase at The Dugout Souvenir Store. Specially designed Goldeyes Bacon Night T-Shirts will also be on sale.

"Bacon Night has become a fan favourite and we're looking forward to all the bacon-themed food and fun that's planned for July 24," Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing Dan Chase said.

During the game, fans can enter to win their very own Goldeyes Bacon Jersey. Several concessions will feature bacon-theme food options, including Bacon Poutine from Goldie's Grill and Bacon Goldie Dogs from the Goldie Dogs Concession, Bacon Perogie Poutine from Mr. Perogie, Bacon Caesars at the various beverage stations around Shaw Park, Bacon Pecan Pie from JP Pies, Chicken Bacon Ranch subs from Subway, Maple Bacon Cookie Dough from Cookie Dough Creations, Bacon Pizza from A Little Pizza Heaven and even Bacon-Flavoured Popcorn from Corby's.

Every fan that purchases a bacon-themed food item or beverage will receive a ballot to enter-to-win a Goldeyes Bacon Jersey.

"Bacon is the MVP of meat, and to honour it at Shaw Park is a Goldeyes tradition I wouldn't dare to miss", said TSN 1290's Andrew "Hustler" Paterson. "Bacon Night is the best", he added. "Way better than Salad Night."

Every fan has the opportunity to participate in a Spell B-A-C-O-N Scavenger Hunt. The first correct entry drawn from the ballot box receives a bacon-themed gift basket courtesy Manitoba Pork. A stress pig toss will happen during the game and the popular Bet Your Bacon between-inning promotion will feature enhanced prizes.

For more information about Bacon Night contact Dan Chase at 204-956-3218 or dan@goldeyes.com.

Tickets for Bacon Night and all Goldeyes home games can be purchased at Goldeyes.com/tickets or in person at the Shaw Park Box Office.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

