RailCats Activate Akanuma from Disabled List

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats activated right-handed pitcher Jumpei Akanuma before Thursday's series finale against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. In order to make room for Akanuma on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher and Valparaiso, Ind., native Joe Dougherty on irrevocable waivers.

Akanuma was placed on the 7-Day Disabled List for the first time in his professional baseball career on July 11th and missed seven games. Akanuma signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on Jan. 16, 2019, and is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA in 15 games (four starts). Akanuma made his professional baseball debut on May 18th in the second game of the year against Chicago and tossed two scoreless innings of relief in his home debut on May 23rd vs. Sioux City.

Akanuma made his first 10 appearances of the year out of the bullpen and prevented the first nine runners he inherited on base from scoring and has allowed just three of the 13 he has inherited in relief to score. Akanuma recorded his first professional hold on May 31st against Kansas City after allowing a run over an inning and recorded his first professional win on June 15th vs. St. Paul. Akanuma tossed three scoreless innings in his first professional start on June 22nd against St. Paul and recorded his first win as a starter in his second pro start on June 30th vs. KC after allowing just an unearned run over a career-high five innings.

Dougherty signed his first American Association contract on Wednesday and didn't appear in a game with the RailCats.

Gary concludes their four-game series against Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. RailCats' rookie left-hander Seth Hougesen (0-1, 5.02) opposes RedHawks' southpaw Sebastian Kessay (7-0, 3.36) in the series finale.

