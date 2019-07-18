Walker Leads Milkmen to Second Straight Win

Adam Walker continues to set records for the Milkmen as he is the first player to hit three (3) home runs in a single game. Adam hit home runs in the second, fourth and ninth innings as the Milkmen defeated the Air Hogs by a score of 10-3.

Although down 2-1 after two innings, the Milkmen went on a hitting barrage in their win in Grand Prairie, Texas. Newcomer and Starter, Joey Wagman, threw the first four innings giving up two lone runs over four innings. Wagman is a member of the Israeli National Baseball Team who recently signed a contract with the Milkmen.

Zack Hartman got the win for the Milkmen because Wagman did not finish the necessary five (5) innings. Hartman pitched the fifth and sixth innings without giving up a run and Carlos Diaz threw the seventh and eighth innings. Tanner Keist finished the game for the Milkmen striking out the final three batters.

The offense was of course was led by Walker's three home runs, along with two hits from Nolan Earley, Dan Ward and Sam Dexter. Ward and Walker hit mammoth home runs in the ninth inning with both blasts going over the building in left field.

The Milkmen conclude their series with the Air Hogs on Thursday at 7:05 pm. All Star Angel Ventura will attempt to continue the winning streak for the Milkmen.

