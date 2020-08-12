Goldeyes Add Seasoned Hitter Pizzano

August 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed veteran outfielder Dario Pizzano on Tuesday.

Pizzano made his Goldeyes' debut during Tuesday's double header against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, reaching base twice in six plate appearances.

Pizzano hit .286 with one home run and 14 RBI in 30 games earlier this season for the RedHawks. The Boston, Massachusetts native had a .375 on-base percentage with 15 walks against only 15 strikeouts.

"He has a good average, a good on-base percentage, and a good resume hitting at the higher levels of baseball," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Kash (Beauchamp) and I evaluated our team, and we felt like we needed another bat to hopefully give us some consistency and a little more left-right balance. He was available and very much wanted to continue to play. I'm glad it worked out, and I'm glad he's here."

Pizzano is in his ninth season of professional baseball, which includes two seasons in Triple-A and six years of experience at the Double-A level. A left-handed batter and right-handed fielder, Pizzano joins the Goldeyes with a career .279 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, and a .425 slugging percentage over 759 career games played. Pizzano has walked (328) almost as many times as he has struck out (347) as a professional, and has fanned in just 11 percent of his 3,103 career plate appearances.

The 29-year-old Pizzano was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 15th round in 2012 out of Columbia University (New York, New York). Pizzano was voted the Ivy League's Player of the Year following his junior season in 2012 for the Lions. The Mariners assigned Pizzano to the Arizona Fall League's Peoria Javelinas in 2015. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound outfielder has averaged 79 runs scored, 36 doubles, 13 home runs, 85 RBI, and 71 walks per 162 games as a professional.

The RedHawks selected Pizzano from the Sioux City Explorers with their second pick in the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16th. Pizzano's American Association rights will be returned to Sioux City at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Additionally, the Goldeyes placed left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern on the Injured List, retroactive to August 1st. The Goldeyes active roster currently stands at 20 players.

