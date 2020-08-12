Saints Halt Birds Comeback

August 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





The Sioux Falls Canaries didn't let a slow start hinder their comeback and threatened several times, but ultimately fell to the St. Paul Saints 8-6 on Tuesday night.

The Canaries trailed 7-0 early on, but sparked a big third inning comeback and didn't go away easily the entire game putting the tying runner on base multiple times. Alay Lago and Damek Tomscha each had two hit performances in the game.

St. Paul got on the board first in the opening inning. Nate Samson put the Saints on the board with an RBI single. He later scored on a Josh Allen RBI single to take the early 2-0 advantage.

The Saints stretched the lead in the second inning. Mikey Reynolds hit a two-run single with the bases loaded. Then Alonzo Harris knocked in a run on a groundout to extend the lead to 5-0.

Another two runs came in to score for the Saints thanks to another two-run single by Reynolds to push the lead to 7-0.

Sioux Falls put up four runs in the bottom of the third to cut into the deficit. Mike Hart led off the inning by drawing a walk. Hart was in motion on a full count pitch to Andrew Ely who laced an RBI double down the right field line. Roy Morales drew a walk and Tomscha singled to load up the bases. Logan Landon then hit an RBI single followed by a two-run single by Grant Kay to make the score 7-4.

Both offenses cooled off in the middle innings until the top of the seventh when Nate Samson drew a bases loaded walk to stretch the lead to 8-4.

The Birds struck back in the bottom of the seventh. Ely scored on a wild pitch before Tomscha hit an RBI single to cut the the score to 8-6.

Sioux Falls put the tying runner in scoring position in each of the final two innings but failed to score resulting in the defeat.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the St. Paul Saints for the middle game of the three game series Wednesday, August 12. Tyler Herron will take the mound for the Canaries with Eddie Medina getting the start for St. Paul. It's Get Out of Work Wednesday at the Birdcage with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.