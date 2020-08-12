Capellan Sets Saves Record as Goldeyes Halt Losing Streak

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-14) split a double header with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Neman Outdoor Field on Tuesday evening, dropping the opener 4-1 and winning the nightcap 4-3.

In the second game, in which the RedHawks served as the home team, Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to earn his 71st American Association save, breaking the record of 70 previously held by Kris Regas. Brennan Metzger drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and took third on a groundball to second base from Forrestt Allday. Capellan recorded the second out of the inning when catcher Nick Oddo made a diving catch just outside of the Goldeyes' dugout on a foul popup from Correlle Prime. Capellan then retired Drew Ward on a flyball to centre field to strand Metzger on third to notch his seventh save of 2020.

The RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Leobaldo Pina hit a solo home run to left-centre with one out.

The Goldeyes answered back with two runs in the top of the third. Jordan George doubled to left-centre with one out. Two batters later, Darnell Sweeney lined a two-out single to centre that scored George with the tying run. Sweeney advanced to second on the throw to the plate, and then came home when Kyle Martin singled up the middle.

Winnipeg loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, and stretched the lead to 3-1 when George beat out a potential inning-ending double play grounder that scored Wes Darvill from third.

In the top of the fifth, Darvill singled to centre to chase home Sweeney and make it 4-1 Goldeyes.

The RedHawks pulled within 4-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trey Hair drew a nine-pitch, leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored two batters later when Metzger tripled down the right field line. Metzger then scored when Allday reached on a dropped third strike.

The RedHawks put the tying run on second in the bottom of the sixth, but Goldeyes' centre fielder Jonathan Moroney made a diving catch to rob Nick Kahle of a base hit for the final out.

Kent Hasler (2-1) was awarded the win in relief with two-thirds of a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth.

Jose Jose pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth while striking out two.

Brandon Cumpton started game two for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits in four and one-third innings. Cumpton walked one and struck out five.

Ryan Williams (2-3) started for the RedHawks (12-21) and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in six innings. Williams walked three and struck out four.

The win halted a five-game losing streak for Winnipeg.

In game one, in which the Goldeyes served as the home team, the RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Ward scored on an Alex Crosby groundball double play. Allday doubled home Metzger with two outs in the top of the third to make it 2-0.

Winnipeg cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third when Darvill hit a solo home run to right-centre.

The RedHawks answered with two runs in the fourth on an RBI single from Christian Ibarra and a safety squeeze bunt from Dylan Kelly that was popped up, but fell on the infield following a collision.

Bret Helton (2-1) was awarded the win in relief for the RedHawks.

Mitchell Lambson (3-2) took a complete game loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in seven innings. Lambson walked none and struck out six. It was Lambson's eighth career complete game as a Goldeye, which ties him with Chris Salamida for second place in franchise history.

Bradin Hagens started for Fargo-Moorhead and took a no-decision, pitching two scoreless innings on one hit. Hagens walked two and struck out one.

