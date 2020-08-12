RedHawks and Goldeyes Split Home-Road Doubleheader

August 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-21) and the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-14) split a doubleheader Tuesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. Each team won a game as the visiting team on the scoreboard - the RedHawks won the first game, a makeup for the rainout on Sunday, 4-1 and the Goldeyes took the nightcap by a score of 4-3.

Bret Helton (2-1, 5.21 ERA) picked up the win the the first game for the RedHawks coming on after two innings from Bradin Hagens in his first start back from the injured list. Fargo-Moorhead held on for a three-run victory after scoring two runs in the fourth inning to add some insurance runs to what was a 2-1 ballgame.

Leo Pina homered for the RedHawks and F-M stranded the tying run on third with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Victor Capellan earned his American Association record 71st save to clinch a 4-3 win for the Goldeyes.

Ryan Williams (2-3, 4.25 ERA) earned the loss for Fargo-Moorhead after giving up four runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings pitched.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue the Winnipeg home series at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.